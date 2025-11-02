iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $15.56 Million Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

