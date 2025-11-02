Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Lifted by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.