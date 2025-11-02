American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

