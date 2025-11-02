Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Price Performance
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.
About CocaCola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
