Meridian Management Co. Takes $806,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

