Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 926 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VB stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

