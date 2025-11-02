Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $14.29 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

