Tredje AP fonden Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $92,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $296,598.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,460.16. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,891 shares of company stock worth $11,501,887. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

