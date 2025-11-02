Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $568.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.