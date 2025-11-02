20,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

