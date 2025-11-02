Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VGT stock opened at $793.21 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $739.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

