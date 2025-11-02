Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

HWM opened at $206.47 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

