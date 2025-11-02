MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 14th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$33.84 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$33.39 and a twelve month high of C$53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International.

