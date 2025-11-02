Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $217,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.