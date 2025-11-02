Tredje AP fonden Sells 135,076 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,076 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.60.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $418.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.40 and its 200 day moving average is $464.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

