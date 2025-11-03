Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $56.7650 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBC. Truist Financial began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,021,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,975.58. This trade represents a 2.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 299,094 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

