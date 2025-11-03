Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $23,354,720.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,051,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,281,135.04. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,155 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,080. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.11. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.