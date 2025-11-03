NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head to Head Contrast

NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of NexGel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of NexGel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexGel and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Neuronetics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.15%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than NexGel.

This table compares NexGel and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGel -25.02% -49.37% -25.68% Neuronetics -43.47% -156.36% -35.69%

Volatility & Risk

NexGel has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NexGel and Neuronetics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGel $8.69 million 2.30 -$3.28 million ($0.40) -6.15 Neuronetics $111.11 million 1.58 -$43.71 million ($1.13) -2.35

NexGel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. NexGel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NexGel

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

