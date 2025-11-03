Head-To-Head Analysis: Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athersys and Actinium Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $146,000.00 0.00 -$72.53 million ($2.03) N/A Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.82 million ($1.31) -1.07

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athersys. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Athersys has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A N/A -223.03% Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -100.85% -47.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Athersys and Actinium Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 220.28%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Athersys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Athersys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals beats Athersys on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as for acute respiratory distress syndrome, trauma complications, HSC transplant support, and other indications. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

