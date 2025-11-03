Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $988,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $220.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

