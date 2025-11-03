Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $264.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $287.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.46.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $3,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
