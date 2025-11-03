Financial Contrast: ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) versus Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX – Get Free Report) and ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protalex and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 0.00 ARS Pharmaceuticals 2 0 5 1 2.63

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 295.37%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protalex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A ARS Pharmaceuticals -42.74% -21.85% -15.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Protalex and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.2% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protalex and ARS Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARS Pharmaceuticals $89.15 million 9.48 $8.00 million ($0.49) -17.45

ARS Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Protalex.

Summary

ARS Pharmaceuticals beats Protalex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalex



Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

