State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 45,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 948,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $82.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

