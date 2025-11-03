3D Systems (DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $93.0380 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

DDD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 407,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 109,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

