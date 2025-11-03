Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $3.29. 3,776,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,856,354. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $10,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,709,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 420,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 179,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

