Short Interest in Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Expands By 57.9%

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843. Moncler has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

