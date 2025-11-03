Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 32,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Boeing by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 23,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

