NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. NEXE Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.