NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in October

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NEXE Innovations Trading Down 4.9%
Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. NEXE Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NEXE Innovations
- Trading Halts Explained
- Q3 Telecom Wars: How AT&T, TMUS and VZ Stack Up After the Results
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.