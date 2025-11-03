Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMBGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.71, but opened at $104.69. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark shares last traded at $104.4750, with a volume of 12,660,629 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.9% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.