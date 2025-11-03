Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.71, but opened at $104.69. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark shares last traded at $104.4750, with a volume of 12,660,629 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Q3 Telecom Wars: How AT&T, TMUS and VZ Stack Up After the Results
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.