Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Grows By 60.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 274,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.8 days.

Nufarm Price Performance

Nufarm stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

