Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Grows By 60.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 274,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.8 days.
Nufarm Price Performance
Nufarm stock remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nufarm has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.
Nufarm Company Profile
