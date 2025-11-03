Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $13.33. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $12.7550, with a volume of 1,451,297 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

