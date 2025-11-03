Tsfg LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 520.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $461.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.74 and a 200-day moving average of $489.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

