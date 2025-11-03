Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 769,785 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 769,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Texas Instruments worth $2,257,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

