Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $862.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The stock has a market cap of $816.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $780.74 and a 200 day moving average of $771.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

