Compton Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Compton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $117.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

