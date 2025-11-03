Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $335.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.55 and a 200 day moving average of $307.00. The company has a market capitalization of $559.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.