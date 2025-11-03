Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 452 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $220.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.47.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,356 shares of company stock worth $222,684,964. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

