Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Raised by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $250.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.87 and its 200-day moving average is $275.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

