Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Capital One Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.77, for a total value of $2,643,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 770,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,394,019.12. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,840 shares of company stock worth $75,350,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $543.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $553.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.98. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.31, a PEG ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.