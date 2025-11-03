Sachem Capital (SACH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

SACH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 18,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.6%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SACH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sachem Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sachem Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sachem Capital worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

