Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after buying an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $201.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

