Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.43 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.