Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Announces Earnings Results

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 4.1%

PYXS opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 128.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 57,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pyxis Oncology by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

