Truist Financial Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $92.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.52.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $1,897,320. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

