Analyzing Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) & Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Evoke Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $33.25 million 7.02 -$40.18 million ($5.58) -5.45 Evoke Pharma $12.79 million 0.59 -$5.35 million ($2.56) -1.89

Analyst Recommendations

Evoke Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assembly Biosciences and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 1 1 5 0 2.57 Evoke Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04% Evoke Pharma -42.07% -99.48% -33.58%

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

