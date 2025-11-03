Insider Buying: Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) Insider Purchases 765 Shares of Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Swee Chen Goh acquired 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$24.31 per share, with a total value of A$18,597.15.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 311.0%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.59%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

