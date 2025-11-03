Standex International’s (SXI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $247.16.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Standex International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,433,655. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Standex International by 46.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

