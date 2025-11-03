Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

XENE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 1,106,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,080. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. This represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10,614.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $532,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 455.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 21,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

