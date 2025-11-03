Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%
XENE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 1,106,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,080. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,088.32. This represents a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.