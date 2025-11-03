Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Barclays dropped their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Harmonic by 421.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

