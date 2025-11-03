Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 428.48%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.76. 4,032,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. B. Riley raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 195,707 shares of company stock worth $3,183,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after buying an additional 967,873 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 831,067 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 236,019 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,092,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

